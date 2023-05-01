Community shows outpouring of support after tragedy

A community is grieving following the loss of five people that were gunned down in cold blood over the weekend.

The search for the suspect, Francisco Oropesa, 39, continues with authorities chasing leads.

Oropesa, an illegal immigrant who has been deported on five occasions, according to FOX News has remained on the lamb since the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Sunday, a prayer vigil was held at Cleveland's Northside Elementary, where the youngest victim Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8, attended school. A large crowd of school educators, community leaders, fellow students, and family and friends gathered to help the family begin the healing process.

"Cleveland Independent School District is heartbroken learning the news concerning the death of one of our students," a statement read Saturday.

Rev. Carl Williamson from Calvary Baptist Church led the crowd in singing "Amazing Grace" as community members stood in solidarity.

"We are going to stand strong.," said Chris Brown, a local community member that attended the event with his family.

"We're here to support the family and let them know we're there for them."

Now there are two opportunities to help raise funds to support the victims' families.

Below are links to a pair of GoFundMe accounts that will assist with expenses incurred by this tragedy.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sonia-guzman-taibot-daniel-lazo-guzman (https://www.gofundme.com/f/sonia-guzman-taibot-daniel-lazo-guzman)



https://www.gofundme.com/f/ayuda-para-los-5-hondurenos-asesinados-en-tex...(https://www.gofundme.com/f/ayuda-para-los-5-hondurenos-asesinados-en-texas)