COVID-19 updated numbers

As of Saturday afternoon, Liberty County has had a total of 842 cases of COVID-19. Neighboring Hardin County has totaled 811, Chambers County 887, Polk County 659, San Jacinto County 145, Jefferson County 5,491, Montgomery County 6,196 and Harris County 72,964.

Of Liberty County’s case total, 485 have recovered, 318 are active cases and 25 have passed away. All of this is from the Department of State Health Services’ online COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated Saturday, Aug. 1, at 3:20 p.m.

Hardin County has had 11 COVID-19 deaths, Polk County 9, San Jacinto County 8, Jefferson County 67, Montgomery County 72 and Harris County 1,288. Information on deaths in Chambers County has not yet been entered on the DSHS dashboard, but according to the New York Times today Chambers County has lost 6 residents to COVID-19.

Statewide there have now been 430,485 cases reported, with 6,837 fatalities, an estimated 141,044 active cases and 282,604 recoveries, says the DSHS COVID-19 dashboard.