Daisetta sinkhole back at it

DAISETTA – This small Liberty County community made national headlines fifteen years ago this May after a gigantic sinkhole formed unexpectedly. Now, it appears to be growing even larger.

Reports began to circulate on Sunday afternoon that the ground directly to the south of the formation, located to the west of FM 770, had started cracking and sinking yet again. Later that evening, it appeared that an area the size of several acres had given way.

"It's growing. It's taking out several more acres," Liberty County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Hergemueller said Sunday night.

The property belongs to the old DeLoach Oil and Gas Waste Well. The owners are working with officials, including the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Liberty County Office of Emergency Management. The company is no longer active, but storage of certain products remains on the property, which has seen a warehouse and several tanks give way in the path of the sinkhole.

Early Monday, crews arrived on the scene to remove heavy equipment as cracks in the ground continued to grow around the property. Officials placed markers showing where cracking had occurred as a plan was put together to empty several tanks on site.

The original sinkhole came approximately 80 feet from FM 770, and at the time, the roadway was blocked until it was deemed safe to reopen. According to officials today, the sinkhole remains that same distance from the road, and there are no indicators that it has moved any closer at this time.

The public is urged to remain away from the sinkhole, as the property is not safe at this time as the hole continues to grow slowly in the area.

This is a developing story and more details will follow as they are made available.

