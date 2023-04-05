Dayton citizens complete police academy

DAYTON – It was an exciting wrap to the 2023 Dayton Citizens Police Academy as participants worked a pair of simulated crime scenes before graduating from the program.

The academy was a six-week program designed to educate and inform the community about the Dayton Police Department and its role in the community. There were 16 participants in the class.

“The goal of this program is to gain community support for our law enforcement and keep them informed and promote transparency. We want the citizens to know what an outstanding police department they have here in Dayton. The community here is and has always been very supportive of our law enforcement,” said Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods.

The course covered the different facets of local law enforcement. It included lessons on patrol, traffic stops, equipment used, field training, crime scene investigation, and other vital areas.

“We had the District Attorney and Liberty County Sheriff's Office participate with our program and provide information about what their offices do and how we partner with them to achieve our goals in Liberty County. We were very pleased with our turnout and we feel that it was a success to have that many people locally want to learn more about the functions of the police department,” said Woods.

This year's program was the first since 2019, when COVID-19 reared its head and put the event on hiatus.

Woods was happy that his department and the community had the opportunity to come together and participate in the academy, especially as the department has grown and taken shape in recent months.

“It was a great opportunity for the community to get to know those who serve. Over the years, we have had a lot of turnover with officers, but we have overcome that obstacle recently with better equipment and pay,” he said.

Les Abner and Martin Mudd both participated in the academy and praised everyone in the department.

“There's just not enough I can say about our Dayton Police Department. They are extremely hard working and truly care about the community,” said Abner.

Mudd shared that same praise and was enthused to take part.

“Because of this academy, I now hold a greater confidence that because of the leadership within the Dayton PD, our officers are and will continue to be properly trained to handle the task set before them, which is to keep our community safe,” said Mudd.

Woods is excited to see the academy come together and hopes to have another class next year.

“The plans are to do another academy next year, and depending on interest, we are considering doing two a year as we continue to grow,” he said.

Woods credits the city council for allowing his department to grow, recognizing the importance of funding the department and increasing pay to bring in better officers.

“This is a win for the community and our department because they have ties here and will typically stay in the area. The council has been extremely supportive in working with the police department to get us what we need to provide the best service for our citizens,” he concluded.