Dayton man arrested on pot charge

Around 7:30 p.m. yesterday, James Elliot Lee, 42, was stopped on Hwy. 90 in Dayton and arrested by a deputy with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit.

According to an online post by the sheriff, the deputy observed the driver making furtive movements. Contact was made with the driver, he was identified and LCSO verified there were two active arrests warrants on Lee. A plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine on the floorboard was in plain view of the deputy, who then placed Lee under arrest.

When the deputy searched the vehicle he found marijuana, packing material and a digital scale. The evidence was collected, and Lee was transported to the Liberty County Jail without incident. Lee was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony. He was also arrested on the warrants that were for revocation of community supervision for theft and for possession with intent to deliver.

The sheriff’s post notes that the information is taken from the deputy’s report, and the defendant is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty.