Dayton recognizes Community Champions

DAYTON – It was a full house as Mayor Caroline Wadzeck presented a pair of local residents with the Community Champion Award at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Loving family and friends flanked Susan Giberson and Steve Stephens as the mayor read off an extensive list of how both individuals had impacted the community.

“This evening, the City of Dayton wants to recognize two very deserving people worthy of being designated Community Champions,” said Wadzeck.

Giberson came to Dayton in the early 90s and has worked tirelessly to serve the community through countless endeavors. A devout Christian, Giberson attends Eastgate Church, where she actively serves in several ministries.

“She helps coordinate the Random Act of Kindness event at the church where they hand out lunches and offer Bibles and prayer to anyone who would like to receive the,” said Wadzeck.

Giberson also lends her hand to honor veterans, works with seniors at the Dayton Community Center, and sings at community functions. She is also an active member of the Dayton Noon Lions Club.

“She has a huge heart with a passion to help others, as well as a desire to be a witness for Christ,” said Wadzeck.

Giberson was honored along with Stephens, a longtime community and business leader in Dayton. He is among only a handful of leaders that has served the city and Dayton ISD.

“Now, I’m not going into every aspect of his life, but if you know Steve, you know he is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and he has a deep passion for veterans and has put that passion into action," said Wadzeck.

Stephens was responsible for several projects that honor the impact and memory of local veterans.

One of his most significant accomplishments is perhaps the Dayton Community Center, which has become a hub for local events since its completion.

“·In 2008, Steve and the City Council made a bold plan for a much-needed facility for our town – a Community Center and rather than just going with plans to build it, they decided to let the citizens vote whether or not they wanted it. So it was put on the ballot– of course, it passed and it’s been a blessing for our community ever since. It was dedicated on January 5, 2010,” said Wadzeck.

Stephens has genuinely impacted the city and his efforts are indeed that of a community champion.

“Steve has had the ability to set clear goals and then worked to achieve them. He’s given considerable time and effort to making our community a better place. Thank you Steve,” concluded Wadzeck.