Death of 3 year old deemed suspicious

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning, September 10th, when the boyfriend of the child’s mother called the LCSO dispatcher and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as “gagging”. Investigator Mitchell said the child was in a recliner chair at the residence on CR 3792 in far north Liberty County when emergency medical team arrived and began CPR all the way to Kingwood Hospital where the child was pronounced deceased at the emergency room.

The investigation is presently in the early stage but is continuing with interviews with family members and awaiting pending autopsy results.