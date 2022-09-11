Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Dayton pulls off huge comeback in 35-28 win at Montgomery
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Death of 3 year old deemed suspicious

Capt. Ken DeFoor - LCSO Public Information Officer
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning, September 10th, when the boyfriend of the child’s mother called the LCSO dispatcher and reported the child was in distress and described his condition as “gagging”. Investigator Mitchell said the child was in a recliner chair at the residence on CR 3792 in far north Liberty County when emergency medical team arrived and began CPR all the way to Kingwood Hospital where the child was pronounced deceased at the emergency room.  

The investigation is presently in the early stage but is continuing with interviews with family members and awaiting pending autopsy results.

The Vindicator Copyright © 2022