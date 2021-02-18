DECLARATION OF DISASTER FOR LIBERTY COUNTY

WHEREAS, the County of Liberty on the 17th of February 2021, has suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property (or there is imminent threat of same) resulting from

WINTER WEATHER AND BELOW FREEZING TEMPATURES, and

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY JUDGE of Liberty County has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE COUNTY JUDGE OF LIBERTY COUNTY:

That a local state of disaster is hereby declared for Liberty County pursuant to 5418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code. Pursuant to 5418.018(b) of the Government Code, the state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Liberty County. Pursuant to 5418.018(c) of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk of Liberty County. Pursuant to 5418.018(d) of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state of disaster activates the Liberty County Emergency Management Plan. That this proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance.

ORDERED this the 18th day of February.

Jay Knight, County Judge