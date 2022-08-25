Dog discovers skull in Hull

Local authorities with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a Hull resident on Friday, Aug. 19, reporting their dog had discovered a human skull on CR 2048.

According to Capt. Billy Knox, shortly after the call, patrol units arrived at the scene where they recovered a skull.

Later in the day, authorities had located more bones on the property. By Saturday morning, another sweep of the area by cadaver dogs located even more remains in an adjacent area.

An inquest was conducted by Liberty County JP Pct. 3 Cody Parrish and the remains were sent for an autopsy that was scheduled to have taken place yesterday.

Knox believes they have identified the victim, believed to be a male; however, Parrish has requested that a DNA test be conducted at the DPS Crime Lab.

“We met with a daughter and collected DNA,” Knox said Tuesday afternoon.

Knox said the woman was informed that it may be her father and that authorities estimated the body had been there for some time.

“The best we can tell, it probably happened four weeks ago,” said Knox.

He believes the death could stem from a possible suicide or drug overdose as they await official results.