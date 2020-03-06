Dollar General opens with fresh produce section

The stretch of Highway 321 between Tarkington and Dayton is home to a new Dollar General that celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 29.

“We had about 35 customers at the door at 8 o’clock waiting to come in,” explained Store Manager James Dixon.

The first 50 people on opening day received $10 gift cards and Coke supplied beverages, according to Dixon. Gift bags with cups and household items were also passed out to customers throughout the day.

Aisles are stocked with a variety of products ranging from fresh produce to frozen foods to basic groceries to household furnishings to beauty supplies and much more.

“Produce is delivered twice a week. Frozen and refrigerated foods are delivered once a week,” said Dixon.

Party supplies, electronics, gift cards, books, pillows, snacks, beverages, and a soon-to-open tobacco counter, pending a permit, are available seven days a week with the intention of making necessities more convenient for customers who live outside of city limits.

“We try to appeal to everyone as much as possible with our general lower prices and convenience of not having to go all the way to town,” said Dixon.

While it is a smaller shop than traditional retail and grocery stores, the company competes by offering regular sales and deals to help customers save money and time.

“We have the Dollar General app you can do the digital coupons on. Those change weekly,” said Dixon. “We also have in-store sales that usually start on a Wednesday and end on the Saturday for extra savings.”

Shopping on most Saturdays can also save customers $5 on a purchase of $25 or more with coupons printed on the bottom of store receipts.

The new store is located at 17467 Highway 321.