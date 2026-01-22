Entergy Texas encourages customers to make final preparations and stay connected before winter weather impacts Southeast Texas

As Entergy Texas continues to prepare for the potential of freezing temperatures and winter weather this weekend, we encourage all of our customers across Southeast Texas to make plans now to protect their families, homes and businesses.

Winter weather can be unpredictable and may impact the region differently than other severe weather events like hurricanes and thunderstorms. Preparing ahead of time can help customers stay safe, informed and reduce risks to their homes.

Entergy Texas customers are encouraged to follow these simple steps now before the freezing weather arrives:

Protect pipes: Insulate exposed pipes and allow faucets to drip during freezing temperatures to help prevent pipes from bursting.

Insulate exposed pipes and allow faucets to drip during freezing temperatures to help prevent pipes from bursting. Use heating sources safely: Use space heaters and fireplaces with caution, keep them away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended.

Use space heaters and fireplaces with caution, keep them away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended. Be fire-ready: Keep a working fire extinguisher on hand and make sure everyone in the home knows how to use it.

Keep a working fire extinguisher on hand and make sure everyone in the home knows how to use it. Know your shutoff valves: Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts.

Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts. Make an emergency kit: Prepare a kit that includes flashlights, batteries, blankets, water, medications and nonperishable food.

“Taking a few steps today can make a big difference in staying safe and comfortable during a winter weather event,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. “Our goal is always to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Our crews are ready to respond in challenging winter conditions should outages occur, and we’re prepared to support our customers through whatever this storm may bring.”

Stay informed and connected

Entergy Texas will keep customers informed before, during and after extreme weather events. Customers who have opted in to myEntergy messages will receive updates by text message, phone call or email as conditions change. Customers should verify and update their contact information in their myEntergy account to ensure they receive important notifications.

Customers can also stay connected through Entergy’s digital tools:

For more winter weather safety information and storm updates, visit entergy.com/stormcenter.

We’re here to help

In anticipation of the extreme cold temperatures extending into early next week, disconnections for non-payment have been suspended for all customers through Friday, Jan. 30. We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.

We are committed to delivering affordable, safe power to the communities we serve and helping customers manage their electric usage to generate savings on their bill. For customers struggling to pay their bill, we offer payment arrangements and flexible payment options. Customers are encouraged to visit BillToolkit.entergy.com for additional resources. They can also reach out to us to manage their account online at myEntergy or by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) for assistance.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas provides electricity to approximately 538,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Its customers are connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. power grid, which is a regional transmission organization responsible for administering the transmission systems of member utilities in 15 states stretching across the central region of the United States and Manitoba, Canada. We’re investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We’re also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, Entergy delivers more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergytexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.