Entergy Texas monitoring and preparing for Tropical Storm Beryl

Entergy Texas is monitoring the development of Tropical Storm Beryl, which is expected to land along the Texas Gulf Coast on Monday, July 8, as a Category 1 hurricane. While the path and intensity of Tropical Storm Beryl could change, potential impacts for Southeast Texas include strong winds, storm surge, flooding and tornado threats.

Staying storm-ready is a full-time commitment, and Entergy Texas crews are prepared to safely turn the lights back on as quickly as possible if needed. The company has also proactively identified travel teams to support neighboring utilities throughout the state.

As the storm moves closer to Texas, Entergy Texas encourages customers to have a family storm plan and review safety tips on the Entergy Storm Center.

• Hurricane prep: Planning can help.

• Get prepared: Make a plan, make a kit.

• Your mobile phone: A lifeline during a disaster.

• Stay safe: Safety after the storm.

• Generator safety: Know the hazards.

• Extreme heat: Know the signs.

Keeping customers informed before, during, and after a storm is important to Entergy Texas. Here are some of the platforms we use to provide updates:

• Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

• Entergy’s View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and gives information about restoration progress.

• Register for outage text alerts through myEntergy. Customers should update their notification preferences to participate in text alerts. Customers also can sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.

• The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

• Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

• Social media plays an important role in keeping customers informed. Follow Entergy Texas on Twitter at @EntergyTX and Facebook.com/EntergyTX.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 512,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We’re investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Texas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.