Founder of local nonprofit hopes to inspire with new book

Heaven's Army of Amazing Grace is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates locally to provide struggling women with the necessary tools to free themselves from a life of hardships.

The founder of the organization, Lanora Purvis, is a passionate advocate against sex trafficking and domestic abuse. Purvis credits her faith with leading her down the path she has taken. She has now written a book that she hopes will inspire more women to turn toward faith and emancipate themselves from past trauma.

"I knew from 2011 that I was going to write a book, but I also knew that it wasn't the right time," said Purvis. "God told me to just pay attention to the journey."

In March, Purvis met with a publishing company and decided to finally tell her story, as she hoped to inspire readers to learn from the trauma of their pasts and use it to grow.

"I started dictating into a recorder and giving testimonials," said Purvis. "I didn't want to do just testimonials. People reading need action and they need to know how to do what I did and how to escape their pasts and better their lives."

Despite some trepidation and a slow start in the writing process, the words eventually began to flow easily.

"The hardest part was deciding what to put in the book and what not to," said Purvis, adding that she hoped to choose stories that readers would feel a connection toward.

The writing process also allowed Purvis to reflect on the work she has done and the struggles she has overcome.

"At the beginning of Heaven's Army, it was like I was walking along the beach and just putting one foot in the ocean," said Purvis. "Now I feel like I'm going into the deepest part of the ocean. I know what God wants to do through me and through my testimonials, but it's not me. I want people to see God in these words. Not me. I want to give people hope and I'm hoping that my healing and speaking out does that."

The book, entitled You Would Never Know, is ultimately a story of the faith that is evident in every facet of Purvis's life.

A book launch dinner is being held on June 12. The book, which was written and developed with the editing help of Inna Childress Newbury, among other important people in the author's life, is currently available for pre-order. For more information on the book or Heaven's Army of Amazing Grace, call 832-401-7965 or visit the organization's website.



