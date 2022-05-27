Governor Abbott, OneStar Announce One-Stop Webpage For Donations To Support Uvalde Community

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the OneStar Foundation has created a one-stop webpage for donations to support the victims' families, teachers, and the Uvalde community during this time of healing following the shooting earlier this week. The OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, will give 100% of the donations to the Robb School Memorial Fund, which was established by the First State Bank of Uvalde to ensure immediate financial support is given to those impacted by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School. Funds will be used to cover immediate needs, such as healthcare expenses, flights and travel for families and loved ones, and funeral expenses, as well as long-term needs to support the community's recovery.

“As the Uvalde community grieves this terrible crime, we have seen an outpouring of support from Texans and people around the country offering to help during this heartbreaking time,” said Governor Abbott. “Donations of any amount to the OneStar Foundation webpage will go a long way in letting these grief-stricken families, teachers, and loved ones know that they are not alone as they begin the long and difficult process of piecing their lives back together. The true spirit of the Lone Star State is Texans helping Texans, and we must continue supporting those working to heal in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Robb School Memorial Fund accepts donations on a one-time or monthly basis. Visit onestarfoundation.org/uvalde for more information on donating to support the families and the Uvalde community affected by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. All donations will be held locally through the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund at First State Bank of Uvalde.