Hardin 4H names new officers
We have kicked started our Hardin 4H group meetings with new faces in a great community and was COVID safe. New Office leaders for 2020/21 are, from left, Senior Delegate Emma Brett, Chaplin Ellie Brett, Secretary Lily Worthy, Recreational Leader Brendan Nuenan, Vice President Lyndsay Tiny, President Paul Tounsgard, Treasurer Ty Tinkle, Health and Safety Officer Jules Tounsgard, News Reporter Jordan Hendricks and Junior Delegate Avery Smart.
