Hull-Daisetta community impacted by major water issues

HULL – Water has been the talk of the town; well, make that two towns, as Hull and Daisetta dealt with a lack of drinking water over the last week.

Water issues stemming from an unexpected equipment failure at the Hull Fresh Water Supply District have led to a quick response and significant repairs on their part.

Around 1,100 area residents have remained under a boil water notice if they had any to boil since last week.

HFWSD has supplied water to Hull for more than 60 years and Daisetta has utilized the system for the last six.

According to Ron Watson, who oversees operations, an alarm went off Thursday, Oct. 6, that required him to call in O’Day Drilling Company Inc. out of Rosharon, TX, to make major repairs following the wells impeller shaft twisting in two over 200’ underground.

According to Watson and Board President Marvin Fregia, it was very unexpected and that piece of equipment on the well was about 65 years old.

“That pump lasted 65 years. That’s pretty good,” said Fregia.

According to Watson, O’Day was able to utilize equipment in storage from the old Daisetta water system following its closure several years ago.

Since repairs were completed, constant work has been underway to flush lines and treat the water system until TCEQ passes water samples.

“It’s a waiting game for us,” said Watson.

Residents have experienced low to no pressure while repairs were made. They were able to tie into a connection with the Hardin Water Supply Corp.; however, it is a small line and only allowed for a limited amount of water flow.

TCEQ did not clear initial water samples following Eastex Environmental Laboratory Inc. testing in Coldspring, new samples were being tested and results were expected in 24-48 hours as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the district was able to turn on some reserve water, with limited pressure to allow residents to at least flush their toilets and other minimal necessities.

“There have been some folks that haven’t been able to flush their toilets since Thursday,” said Watson.

The outage has caused issues for Hull-Daisetta ISD, as they had to cancel classes for the week.

Drinking water has been made available at the Daisetta City Hall and according to City Councilmember Lori Tidwell, the city has continuously replenished supplies as they run out.

Late Tuesday afternoon, longtime area resident and lawman Jimmy Belt arrived at city hall with a tank of fresh water for anyone in need of water if they had containers to fill.

“I have a lengthy career in law enforcement, and I started my career in Hull-Daisetta,” Belt continued, “I just felt like there was something I could do to help, and we got a tank and filled it up with water for the community.”

C&L Vacuum also made water for flushing toilets available.

The entire community has come together during this unfortunate situation, with everyone looking for solutions until the freshwater is again flowing.