Hurricane Preparedness

It’s peak hurricane season! As August comes to an end and we move into September, we want to remind you to have a plan in place for you and your family. Things that you can do to make sure that you are prepared are:

•Make sure that you have plenty of food and water (1 gallon per person each day) for each person in your household for at least 72 hours

•Have flashlights, radio, and extra batteries on hand

•Keep your gas tank full

•Keep medications and prescriptions full

•Have cash on hand

•Make sure you have everything needed for pets

•Know your evacuation routes

•If you have someone who lives in your home that would need assistance during an event you can register them with the STEAR program by calling 211 or registering online at stear.tdem.texas.gov

•For local updates you can register with NIXLE by texting your zip code to 888777

Meteorologists have only named three storms this hurricane season. We are monitoring one storm that has the potential to become a tropical depression in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service are trusted sources that you can use to track storms and make informed decisions.