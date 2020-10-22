I-10 main lane and frontage road impacts

In late August and mid-September, the Grand Parkway Infrastructure team successfully set bridge beams for the new SH 99 bridge that will travel over I-10 frontage roads and main lanes in Mont Belvieu.

Over the past few weeks, our team has been preparing for another critical activity, pouring concrete on the bridge deck. This activity is scheduled to impact I-10 main lanes and frontage roads this coming Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25.

Below you will find details regarding this weekend’s impact.