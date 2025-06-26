Independence Day celebrations set across county

With Independence Day right around the corner, area communities are ready to show off their patriotism with loads of red, white and blue fun for everyone.

The excitement starts on Thursday, July 3, with events in Liberty and Cleveland.

Liberty will have a Red, White and BOOM Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m., with a fireworks celebration beginning at 9: 15 p.m. at Liberty Municipal Park.

The family- friendly event will feature vendors, games, a bounce house and more.

Cleveland will also have a special celebration this year at their 4th of July fireworks display and 90th anniversary celebration, beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will see the unveiling of an all- new look for the city. There will be a rebrand area with free merchandise, activities and a preview of the future of Cleveland.

The fun doesn’t end there, as Dayton will hold their annual Hometown Celebration on July 4, from 6 to 9: 30 p.m.

The event will have food trucks, a patriotic bike parade, games, vendors, a watermelon eating contest, turtle races and a fireworks show.

This year’s Dayton celebration will feature a special performance by the DCamp Family Band, beginning at 7 p.m. inside the Dayton Community Center.

The music act’s first performance was in Des Plaines, Illinois, in 1976 with siblings Luan, Charles and Ray DCamp, and the band has now grown into four generations of performers with enough members for a full concert band.

“It’s the family expectation,” Laura DCamp said.

Byron and Laura DCamp have lived in Dayton for 22 years, but most of the family is from the Midwest area and plans to travel down for the once- a-year performance.

For this year’s location, Dayton was chosen about two years ago, and it has been in the works since.

Since not everyone will be able to make it, students from Dayton High School and Liberty High School will join in the performance.

“We’re very grateful to our community musicians...that are joining us because we wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” Laura said.

Byron added that the band directors at both schools were very helpful in getting the word out and allowing the family to use their instruments, music stands and band rooms to practice.

The band will perform a variety of tunes, all from American composers, and the set will feature “Victory at Sea,” which was played in a World War II documentary.

Finally, on Saturday, July 5, Daisetta and HD N.E.A.T. will celebrate with the Stars, Stripes & Fireworks on the Field. The annual event will happen at Bobcat Stadium, with music, cornhole, free hotdogs, a veterans appreciation and a Red, White and You Selfie Station.

The event kicks off at 7: 30 p.m. and the fireworks show is set for dark, so bring a lawn chair, picnic blanket and all your favorite people out to celebrate on the field.

The Liberty celebration will be at Liberty Municipal Park, 501 R. E. Vinson. The Dayton celebration will be at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St. The Cleveland celebration will be at the Indian Stadium at 1600 E. Houston St. Bobcat Stadium is located at 117 Main St.