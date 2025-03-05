Inmates charged in jail riot

LIBERTY— Seven individuals were charged with riot participation, a state jail felony, for their part in the Liberty County Jail riot on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The incident involved two dorm units where inmates barricaded doors, broke windows and refused orders, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Captain David Meyers.

One dorm was quickly controlled, but the second remained resistant to orders. The inmates were forced to surrender after about 30 minutes due to chemical agents used by law enforcement officials, according to Meyers.

The following inmates were those charged for the riot and listed are their original charges.

Gabriel Martinez, 35, of Dayton, was held for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Robert Losley, 36, of Dayton, was held for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Justin Butcher, 36, of Dayton, was held for trespassing and aggravated assault/ family violence.

Hector Ochoa, 19, of Cleveland, was held for possession of a prohibited weapon and three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Ike Fiedler, 34, of Liberty, was held for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a parole hold.

Marty Jarrett, 40, of Cleveland, was held for two counts of theft of property, failure to identify, unauthorized use of a vehicle and other charges in Harris County.

Christopher Collins, 24, of New Caney, was held for burglary of a habitation.

Officials are still conducting an investigation into the incident. No injuries were reported.