Jury finds man guilty of horrendous sex crimes

LIBERTY — A Liberty County Jury convicted a man accused of heinous sex acts against children before a visiting judge sentenced him to life in prison Tuesday afternoon..

Darrell Wayne Lang, 51, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and visiting District Judge Kaycee Jones sentenced him to life in prison.

During the sentencing phase, graphic footage of sex acts between Lang and the victims was shown in the 75th District Court.

The judge said she had never seen a more horrendous crime in her career.

This is a developing story, and The Vindicator will have complete coverage in this week’s edition. Be sure to subscribe at 936-336-3611 or by visiting thevindicator.com.