Jury hands down conviction in Capital Murder case

Russell Payne
russell.payne@thevindicator.com
Posted in:
News
LIBERTY — A Liberty County Jury handed down a guilty verdict Thursday against a man accused of planning the murder of another man he reportedly once sexually abused. 

According to a press release from the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, Edwin Thomas Baty, 56, was “swiftly” found guilty of the Capital Murder of Christopher Aaron Jorgenson, 32. 

The incident occurred on May 1, 2022, when Baty is said to have shot Jorgenson with a 12-gauge shotgun at a residence on CR 126 off FM 563. 

Baty was automatically sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the court of 253rd State District Judge Chap B. Cain. 

Check out The Vindicator’s next edition for a complete report. 

