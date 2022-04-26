LCSO searching for missing person

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office took a complaint of a Missing Person who has Dementia / Alzheimer’s on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The Missing Elderly Person is Riley Clarence Whitley DOB 12/10/1947.

According to the report, R. Whitley’s wife, Denise Whitley last saw him on April 22, 2022, around 3:30 PM, when he informed her that he was going to go to the river to read his Bible and left the residence in Cleveland, Liberty County, Texas, with his Bible. R. Whitley left his residence in a 2007 Toyota van baring TX. license plate # NLW8339. Whitley’s wife stated that she received a phone call from her husband at approximately 5:45 PM, April 22, 2022, telling her that he was leaving the van at Highway 59 and East Mount Houston in Houston, Harris County, Texas. According to the wife, upon Whitley telling her about the location of the van, the phone was disconnected. Denise Whitley contacted the Houston Police Department and a unit responded to that location and did locate the van; however, R. Whitley was nowhere near the van and was not located by HPD. Denise Whitley stated that she was informed by HPD to file a missing person report through the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office since that is the last location, she saw her husband. Denise Whitley went to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Annex located in Cleveland where she filed the Missing Person Report.

According to the information provided through the report and with speaking with Denise Whitley, Riley Clarence Whiley does have medical issues including Dementia / Alzheimer’s, along with Parkinson’s disease in which he has medication for. Upon R. Whitley leaving his residence he did not take any of his medication with him. Since the phone call Denise Whitley received from R. Whitley about the location of the van, she has not heard from him since. A Liberty County Dispatcher did contact Whitley’s cell phone provider and was able to get a ping on his phone with the last available ping being April 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM, near Minute Maid Park in Downtown Houston.

Riley Clarence Whitley is a Veteran and is on foot without his much-needed medication. If found or observed please contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 refer to case number 22-001124

DESCRIPTORS:

Riley Clarence Whitley (WM) DOB 12/10/1947

5’-7”- 125 lbs.

Salt and pepper hair with salt and pepper goatee

Last seen wearing blue jeans and blue shirt with blue jacket

Texas tattoo on his left inner thigh

Panther tattoo on his right forearm

Birth mark on his left calf

Anyone with information regarding Riley Whitley is ask to contact Investigator David Meyers at (936) 336-4519 or his Cell # of (936) 641-7902.