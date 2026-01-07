LCSO seeking community help in locating missing person
Update: As of 6:20 p.m., the missing man has been found.
The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is seeking the community's help locating a missing man who was last seen in the Cleveland/Plum Grove area.
Daniel Gabriel Proulx, 83, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. on FM 1010 wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Proulx is 5’3” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.
He has a gray 2005 Chrysler Crossfire, but according to the family, he has not driven in two years.
According to a release by the LCSO, Proulx experiences moments of disorientation due to medical issues.
For any information on Proulx’s whereabouts, call 936-336-4500.