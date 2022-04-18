LCSO seeking public's help

Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Daniel McMullan is requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured. On March 25, 2022, a worker at Hardin Independent School District saw a white 2007 Chevrolet Suburban and a white 2018 Ford F-250 were missing from the Hardin ISD bus barn. After reviewing security camera video, the suspect was seen taking the F-250 but brought it back and then took the Suburban. The Suburban was later recovered but Investigator McMullan is trying to identify the suspect captured on video. The description of the suspect is given as a white male with red hair.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect is requested to call Investigator McMullan at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392 STOP (7867). Anyone furnishing a “tip” leading to the arrest of this suspect may receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers and all callers to the Crime Stoppers number will remain anonymous.