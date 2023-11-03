LCSO seeks assistance in locating missing woman

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in locating a missing woman from the Dayton area.

On Oct. 19, Susan Elmer came into the Liberty County Sheriff's Office to report a missing person. Susan Elmer, who is the "Representative" for 23-year-old Jessica Ruth McCombs, stated that on Oct. 17, Jessica went missing from her Dayton home on County Road 410.

Elmer stated that Jessica and her twin sister Jennifer are under her care.

On Oct. 17, she and Jennifer attended a dog training event in Montgomery County while Jessica remained at the residence on County Road 410.

Elmer stated that she and Jennifer returned approximately four and a half hours later when she realized Jessica was not at the residence.

According to Elmer, Jessica and her dog were both gone, along with numerous clothing items belonging to Jessica missing from her closet, and her dresser drawers were empty. Elmer also stated that Jessica's medication was gone as well and that Jessica placed her cell phone on the counter.

While Elmer was speaking with the deputy taking the missing person information, she informed the deputy that Jessica has the mind of an 8-year-old child and that she is concerned for her safety. Upon the deputy asking Elmer why she waited two days to report her missing if Jessica's has the mind of an 8-year-old, Elmer did not answer the deputy.

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office met with Elmer while she was making the report and obtained cell phone information and Gmail information to see who Jessica may have been communicating with on the day that she was presumed missing. Investigators are waiting for more details from Elmer to download the cell phone data from the phone that Jessica had been using completely.

During this investigation, Investigators have learned that Jessica does have a learning disability; however, her mind and thinking are not of an 8-year-old child, as Elmer reported.

Based on the evidence in this investigation, it appears that Jessica has left her residence on County Road 410 of her own accord and is not in danger.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is asking if you know or may know the whereabouts of Jessica McCombs. Please call the Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500.

Captain David Meyers, a Liberty County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, stated, "Jessica is not suspected of any wrongdoings; we just want to be able to communicate with her loved ones that she is okay and be able to remove her as a missing person."