LCSO seeks identity of robbery suspect

At approximately 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning an unknown subject entered the Fuel Maxx store at Hwy. 321 and FM 1008, in south Liberty County, where the lone store employee was tied up and the store robbed of an unknown amount of money and various packs of cigarettes.

According to a synopsis of the robbery by Liberty County Sheriff’s Investigator J.R. McQueen, the suspect was wearing all black and a mask when the suspect entered the store and was carrying what appeared to be a blunt object.

After the robbery it was reported the suspect fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

According to dispatch records, a customer entered the store and found the clerk tied up and in the back portion of the store whereupon the customer called the Sheriff’s Office and reported the robbery. There was no indication the clerk had been injured.

Anyone with information on the identity of this robbery suspect is ask to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Anyone calling in a “tip” to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest of this suspect may receive a cash reward and the identity of the caller will remain anonymous.