LCSO SEEKS IDENTITY OF THEFT SUSPECTS

On Tuesday, October 11th. the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified that several items had been stolen from the Ranch Hand Restaurant located on SH 321, near Cleveland, during the morning of Sunday, October 9th. as confirmed by security cameras located at that business. According to the business owner’s security camera, at approximately 2:am the camera recorded one man gaining entrance to a rear gated patio area where the stolen property was stored while a second male drove the getaway vehicle that was described as a white 1997 to 2003 single cab Ford F-150 which did not appear to have a front license plate. After loading the stolen property into the pick-up truck, the truck was seen heading north-bound on SH 321 towards the City of Cleveland.

The suspect that entered the patio area and carried the stolen property to the truck is described as a white male due to a portion of his neck and upper back exposed while wearing a dark colored jacket, dark pants and a face mask. A tattoo is also seen on this suspect and deputies are working to extract that portion of the video for further identification. The suspect driving the getaway truck is described only as a white male which fled the scene in the truck carrying the stolen items that consisted of a Coleman brand air compressor, a Dewalt pressure washer with spray wand as well as a Troy-Bilt lawn mower and a second lawn mower being used as a parts item.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that might have information on this theft or the identity of the two suspects involved to call the LCSO at (936) 336-4500 or call in a “tip” to the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867). Any caller providing a “tip” to Crime Stoppers and leading to the arrest of the two suspects may receive a cash reward and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous. In the meantime this case investigation is active and on-going.