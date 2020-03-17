Liberty ISD suspends classes through April 10

Liberty ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through at least Friday, April 10 in an effort to support the nation’s need to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision to resume normal operations thereafter will be made during the week of April 6. There will be no payroll interruptions for any staff regardless of the duration of this event.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. The President has publicly shared that the community should not gather in groups larger than 10 people. Liberty ISD will remain flexible as leaders plan for long-term delivery of instruction and continue to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation.

Meanwhile, please continue to monitor your email and visit www.libertyisd.net and social media channels for more information on our continuing curbside feeding program and our pending plans to deliver educational resources/learning opportunities. The health of Liberty ISD students, staff and community is the District’s top priority and district leaders are working to ensure the community has the most current information available.