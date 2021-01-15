Man Missing After Car Crash

Capt. Ken DeFoor

Public Information Officer

Liberty County Sheriff's Office

At approximately 4:00am Tuesday morning, 22 year old Nathan Allen Heathco was reported to be in route to visit a friend just off Hwy. 1409 in South Liberty County when his vehicle left the road way and crashed into a ditch in the 8700 block of Hwy. 1409. By the time Sheriff's Deputies arrived to check out a reported abandoned vehicle, Heathco had left the area and

according to family members, has not been seen since. Security cameras from the ESD #3 Volunteer Fire Department ( Formerly the West Lake Fire Department) across the road from the crash site recorded Heathco walking toa nearby store and finally walking away in a southerly direction on Hwy. 1409. It was shortly thereafter that a missing person report was filed by

the family with the Sheriff's Office and an investigation was initiated bythe LCSO.

The family contacted Texas EquuSearch requesting their assistance to search for Heathco and both the LCSO and Texas EquuSearch have teamed up in this joint effort. On Friday morning over 30 Texas EquuSearch volunteers began an intensive search of the immediate and surrounding area where Heathco was last seen and that search is still underway as of this press release. The investigation is still on-going by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and it is requested for anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Nathan Heathco to contact the Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500.