MOW aims to make memorable holiday

Show some love this holiday season to local seniors by supporting Meals on Wheels of South Liberty County and their heartfelt fundraisers.

The organization assists local seniors and tirelessly aims to lend a helping hand at Christmas and throughout the year. They have several efforts underway that the community can participate in.

“This is a really good time to get involved during the holiday season because a lot of the seniors deal with isolation and loneliness this time of year, so they appreciate seeing new drivers and people taking the time to chat with them,” Executive Director Hannah Taylor said.

To help seniors stay warm and cozy this season, you can head over to Meals on Wheels’ Amazon wish list and purchase a robe for a senior.

All robes will be shipped to the Meals on Wheels office. The goal is to receive 180 robes to help the seniors. The link for the Amazon wish list is https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3APQYAKNHGUN?ref_=wl_share Another effort to support seniors comes in the form of beautiful tabletop décor as well as beautiful wreaths from Lynch Creek Wreaths. You can place your order at lynchcreekwreaths.com.

People looking to volunteer can also volunteer in the Dayton Community Center kitchen whenever they want. There is a full-time cook who can supervise volunteers who are not fully credentialed to work in a kitchen.

Companies and local schools are also welcome to lend a helping hand in the kitchen for team-building activities.

Meals on Wheels is looking for drivers to help deliver items to seniors’ homes this holiday season. If you want to volunteer anytime, contact Hannah Taylor at hannah@libertymeals.com.