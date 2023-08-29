Multiple departments battling fire on FM 1010 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - A wildfire has broken out at FM 1010 and CR 325, near the SH 105 bypass. The Cleveland Fire Department is currently battling the blaze with the help of several neighboring departments.

Residents in the area of CR 325 were being evacuated to ensure the safety of those located in the immediate area.

Aerial support is also in the area, dumping water on the fire until it is contained. Visibility is compromised due to the intense smoke caused by the fire.

According to Cleveland City Manager Scott Swigert, city officials and members of the various fire departments on the scene are working hard to keep everyone safe.

FM 1010 was temporarily blocked to traffic in the area but has since reopened.

Reports now have the fire primarily contained in what officials are calling about a 40-acre area.