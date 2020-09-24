Murder suspect fled to Mexico

Liberty County Sheriff’s Captain Billy Knox has updated the information on murder suspect Jose Marin Soriano. According to reliable information received by investigators, Jose Soriano crossed over the border into Mexico shortly after the murder.

The apprehension phase of this investigation has been turned over to the U.S. Marshal’s Office, and they are working closely with the Liberty County Sheriff’s investigators and the Mexican authorities. The investigation is ongoing as Soriano’s whereabouts in Mexico are unknown at this time.

In addition, LCSO Investigator Sean Mitchell has talked to the family of the murder victim, and they have requested the name of the deceased not be released.

The investigation is continuing on both sides of the U.S. and Mexico border.