Mysterious disappearance leads to murder probe

ROMAYOR – An investigation into a missing woman has taken a grizzly turn as investigators are now focusing on what they believe is now a murder investigation.

On Monday, Sept. 18, a concerned family member called about Sheryl Ann Siddall, 57, requesting a welfare check at her home in Horseshoe Lake Estates after not hearing from her since Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. David Meyers, deputies arrived at the home around 11:30 a.m. Monday, where Donald Lee Hassler, 52, greeted them.

Hassler reportedly claimed to be living at the home and told authorities he had an arrangement to purchase the home from Siddall, which investigators had since refuted.

“There have been several suspicious conversations between the suspect and the niece,” said Meyers.

According to reports, Siddall’s phone last pinged off a nearby cell tower, and her personal belongings and car remained at the property located at her house on the 500 block of CR 2859.

According to Meyers, upon arrival, deputies were granted entry by Hassler, who claimed that Siddall was out of town. At that time, they observed evidence of foul play and secured the scene for investigators.

Evidence of dry blood was found in the home and outside on a boat on the property.

“We believe it’s a murder investigation and not a missing person,” said Meyers.

Investigators were investigating Horseshoe Lake and cadaver dogs were being used to search the body of water Tuesday evening.

Hassler was taken into custody on felony gun charges, as he was currently on parole for Theft of Property and Theft of a Firearm. Several firearms were confiscated from the property. As the investigation continued, he was housed in the Liberty County Jail without bond.

The search is ongoing and updates will be made when information becomes available.