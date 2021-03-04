NEWS BRIEFS

VA Drive-Thru Covid Testing

Veterans 5o and older - Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center Houston VA will be conducting a drive-through Covid vaccine clinic Wednesday through Friday, March 3 -5 between 10 AM and 4 PM. And Saturday, March 6 from 8 AM to 4 PM. Enter the VA hospital campus through the Alameda gate St. entrance (gate 71).

If you do not want to use the drive-through clinic you can call 713-794-8985 794-8985 for an appointment.

DayGaCom Coming to Dayton

Dayton will be hosting its first annual DayGaCom comic book, game and pop-culture convention on May 7-9 at the Dayton Convention Center. The convention will have vendors, celebrities, guest panel discussions, comic book creators and guests, tabletop and video games, manga and anime guests, cosplay contests and more. Texas is becoming the center for the comic book and pop-culture convention circuit which has become popular in recent years. The city hopes the tourism will help local businesses as visitors from around the state and country traveling to Dayton for DaGaCom.

Fire in Liberty

The Liberty Fire Department responded to a call about a fire behind the Liberty County Elections Administrator Office. A man set a blanket on fire in a trash can that was filled with sticks and leaves. The Liberty Police Department viewed the man on video and cited him for criminal mischief after locating him.

Bayou Ugent Care Covid Testing

Bayou Clinic in Dayton is now providing two types of Covid-19 testing. The PCR testing has results in one to five days and the Rapid Antibody test. The clinic works with insurance companies and also has options for the uninsured. Bayou Urgent Care is located at 1947 TX-146 in Dayton and can be reached at (936)367-3100.

Deadly FM 1413 Intersection Getting Overpass

The intersection of FM 1413 and Highway 90 in the City of Dayton has been plagued with numerous accidents over the years, many of which have been severe and critical. Over time multiple deaths have occurred at the dangerous intersection. Due to amount of accidents, the city began a process to correct the issue in 2018.

“The criticality index was staggering at that intersection,” said Dayton City Manager Theo Melancon.

The topic of the intersection became a focal point for the city and they invested in a traffic analysis which was reported to TxDOT. Behind the scenes, TxDOT began the process of working to build an overpass over FM 1413.

“I’m very proud to say that City invested money for the traffic impact analysis. Once this overpass is completed, it will save a lot of lives,” said Melancon

TxDOT has a budget for the project of over $17 million, and the preliminary stages of creating the overpass have already begun. Construction is expected to start in the early part of 2022.