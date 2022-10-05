Nichols meets with local superintendents

Liberty, TX-- This week, Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) met with local superintendents from Liberty County. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss education issues in preparation for the 88th Legislature which convenes in January.

"The Legislature faces many challenges this session, and we cannot make good decisions unless we are listening closely to those we represent," said Nichols. "Education is and always will be one of the most important issues we face as a state."

Before each legislative session Nichols meets with each of the school district Superintendents in Senate District 3 to listen to their priorities and discuss issues facing the local education community.

"We always look forward to meeting with Senator Nichols," said Liberty ISD Superintendent Dr. Cody Abshier. "Senator Nichols listens to our concerns and he is always sincere and forthcoming in our discussions. He is a strong advocate for public schools. We are so fortunate to have Senator Nichols and his outstanding team representing us in Austin."

Senate District 3, which includes almost 100 school districts throughout 18 counties, encompasses the greater part of East Texas and Jefferson County.

"These meetings help me to understand how decisions in Austin impact local schools," stated Nichols. "I appreciate the opportunity to meet with superintendents and discuss how we can continue improving our education system. Our combined goal is to ensure children have the educational tools they need to be successful."