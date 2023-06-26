Pct 4 Constable’s Office makes bust at Brookhollow Apartments

On Friday 06/23/2023 investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable's Office conducted an investigation at the Brookhollow Apartments in Dayton regarding marijuana trafficking.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain.

The Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable's Office and Dayton Police Department assisted in the investigation.

A search of an apartment resulted in the seizure of approximately 4.5 lbs. of marijuana, 17g THC Delta 9 Vape Carts, 280g THC Delta 9 Gummies, an AR Pistol, an AK Pistol and approximately $13,222.00 cash.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene who are identified as and charged with the following offenses;

Brandon Williams; One count of Possession of Marijuana, more than Four Ounces but less than Five Pounds, in a Drug Free Zone, a Third Degree Felony; Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2/2A, One Gram or More But Less Than 400 Grams, First Degree Felonies and one count Money Laundering More Than $2500 but Less Than 30k, a State Jail Felony.

Davon Johnson; One count of Possession of Marijuana, more than Four Ounces but less than Five Pounds, in a Drug Free Zone, a Third Degree Felony; Two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2/2A, One Gram or More But Less Than 400 grams, First Degree Felonies and one count Money Laundering More Than $2500 but Less Than 30k, a State Jail Felony.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct. 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us