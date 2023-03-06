PCt. 4 Constables Office makes another bust

DAYTON - On the morning of Friday March 3, the Liberty County Pct 4 Constable's Office, with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office SRT Team and the Liberty County Pct 6 Constable's Office, executed a search warrant at 45 Rene Street.

The search warrant, issued by Liberty County 253rd District Judge Chap Cain, was the

result of a lengthy narcotics investigation regarding the trafficking of Methamphetamine.

Pct 4 Constable investigators, assisted by Pct 6 Constable investigators, conducted a search of the premises that resulted in the seizure of approximately 56 grams of Methamphetamine, 14 firearms, one stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, one stolen John Deere Gator ATV, one stolen Honda Foreman ATV & one ballistic helmet.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene & incarcerated at the Liberty County Jail.

Gregory Lynn Johnston, 54, of Dayton was charged with Manufacturer/Delivery of Controlled Substance in PG 1 >=4g<200g, a First Degree Felony; Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, a Third Degree Felony and Unlawful Possession Body Armor by Felon, a Third Degree Felony.

Gregory Lynn Johnston II, 30, of Dayton was charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g, a First Degree Felony.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Constable Thornton asks anyone with information regarding narcotic trafficking to contact local law enforcement or the Pct 4 Constables Office at 936-258-4711 or by emailing robby.thornton@co.liberty.tx.us

All tips will remain confidential.