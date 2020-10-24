Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Photos from TVE’s auction

By Casey Stinnett
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Chesnie Payne of Dayton FFA had this year’s Grand Champion Market Swine.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Keilee Day of Tarkington FFA raised the Grand Champion Market Steer that sold for $19,000 to Colony Ridge at the TVE Youth Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 24.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Hayden Coleman of Plum Grove 4-H puts his Reserve Champion Market Steer up for auction at the TVE Youth Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 24.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — We can only guess Hardin 4-H’s Mallory Fitzgerald hasn’t developed any sentimental attachment to her Grand Champion Broiler.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Sara Aultman of Dolen 4-H waits for bids on her Grand Champion American Commercial Heifer.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Caiden Pickett of Mid County 4-H maneuvers her Reserve Champion American Commercial Heifer into position.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Graham Goodrum of Mid County 4-H had the Grand Champion AOB Commercial Heifer.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Chesnie Payne leads her Grand Champion Market Swine to auction.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Riley Bautsch of Mid County 4-H auctions his Reserve Champion Market Swine.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Mallory Fitzgerald of Hardin 4-H raised this year’s Grand Champion Broiler.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Dane Fitzgerald of Hardin 4-H had the Reserve Champion Broiler.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Ethan Bullion of Barbers Hill FFA won Grand Champion Market Rabbit.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — This year’s Reserve Champion Market Rabbit was raised by Tarkington FFA’s Lacey Tinney.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Barbers Hill 4-H’s Dustin Poole showed the Grand Champion Market Goat.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Brooke Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H showed the Reserve Champion Market Goat.
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — The Grand Champion Market Lamb was raised by Dawson Lott of Dayton 4-H.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Tanner Schaeffer of Barbers Hill FFA auctions off his Reserve Champion Market Lamb.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — The Grand Champion Foliage was raised by Nate Stoesser of Liberty Junior FFA.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — The Grand Champion Colored Plant was raised by Nathan Colwell of Hardin 4-H.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — The Grand Champion Mixed Plant was raised by Kennedy Evans of Liberty FFA.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — I don’t care what anyone else says, the rabbits always look like they know what’s going on.

The 2020 Trinity Valley Exposition Youth Livestock Auction took place today. The Grand Champion Market Steer raised by Kailee Day of Tarkington FFA sold to Colony Ridge for $19,000.*

The rest of this year’s grand champions are as follows:

  • American Commercial Heifer raised by Sara Aultman of Dolen 4-H.
  • AOB Commercial Heifer raised by Graham Goodrum of Mid County 4-H.
  • Market Swine raised by Chesnie Payne of Dayton FFA.
  • Market Goat raised by Dustin Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H.
  • Broiler raised by Mallory Fitzgerald of Hardin 4-H.
  • Market Rabbit raised by Ethan Boullion of Barbers Hill FFA.
  • Market Lamb raised by Dawson Lott of Dayton 4-H.
  • Foliage raised by Nate Stoesser of Liberty Junior FFA.
  • Colored Plant raised by Nathan Colwell of Hardin 4-H.
  • Mixed Plant raised by Kennedy Evans of Liberty FFA.

*Ed. Note: That amount is what I think the auctioneer said, but I’m not 100 percent sure and not at all confident about any of the other winning bids. We will ask the good folks at TVE for more information later.

 

