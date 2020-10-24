Photos from TVE’s auction

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Chesnie Payne of Dayton FFA had this year’s Grand Champion Market Swine.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Keilee Day of Tarkington FFA raised the Grand Champion Market Steer that sold for $19,000 to Colony Ridge at the TVE Youth Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Hayden Coleman of Plum Grove 4-H puts his Reserve Champion Market Steer up for auction at the TVE Youth Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — We can only guess Hardin 4-H’s Mallory Fitzgerald hasn’t developed any sentimental attachment to her Grand Champion Broiler.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Sara Aultman of Dolen 4-H waits for bids on her Grand Champion American Commercial Heifer.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Caiden Pickett of Mid County 4-H maneuvers her Reserve Champion American Commercial Heifer into position.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Graham Goodrum of Mid County 4-H had the Grand Champion AOB Commercial Heifer.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Chesnie Payne leads her Grand Champion Market Swine to auction.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Riley Bautsch of Mid County 4-H auctions his Reserve Champion Market Swine.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Mallory Fitzgerald of Hardin 4-H raised this year’s Grand Champion Broiler.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Dane Fitzgerald of Hardin 4-H had the Reserve Champion Broiler.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Ethan Bullion of Barbers Hill FFA won Grand Champion Market Rabbit.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — This year’s Reserve Champion Market Rabbit was raised by Tarkington FFA’s Lacey Tinney.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Barbers Hill 4-H’s Dustin Poole showed the Grand Champion Market Goat.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Brooke Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H showed the Reserve Champion Market Goat.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — The Grand Champion Market Lamb was raised by Dawson Lott of Dayton 4-H.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — Tanner Schaeffer of Barbers Hill FFA auctions off his Reserve Champion Market Lamb.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — The Grand Champion Foliage was raised by Nate Stoesser of Liberty Junior FFA.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — The Grand Champion Colored Plant was raised by Nathan Colwell of Hardin 4-H.

The Vindicator | Casey Stinnett — The Grand Champion Mixed Plant was raised by Kennedy Evans of Liberty FFA.