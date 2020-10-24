Photos from TVE’s auction
The 2020 Trinity Valley Exposition Youth Livestock Auction took place today. The Grand Champion Market Steer raised by Kailee Day of Tarkington FFA sold to Colony Ridge for $19,000.*
The rest of this year’s grand champions are as follows:
- American Commercial Heifer raised by Sara Aultman of Dolen 4-H.
- AOB Commercial Heifer raised by Graham Goodrum of Mid County 4-H.
- Market Swine raised by Chesnie Payne of Dayton FFA.
- Market Goat raised by Dustin Poole of Barbers Hill 4-H.
- Broiler raised by Mallory Fitzgerald of Hardin 4-H.
- Market Rabbit raised by Ethan Boullion of Barbers Hill FFA.
- Market Lamb raised by Dawson Lott of Dayton 4-H.
- Foliage raised by Nate Stoesser of Liberty Junior FFA.
- Colored Plant raised by Nathan Colwell of Hardin 4-H.
- Mixed Plant raised by Kennedy Evans of Liberty FFA.
*Ed. Note: That amount is what I think the auctioneer said, but I’m not 100 percent sure and not at all confident about any of the other winning bids. We will ask the good folks at TVE for more information later.
