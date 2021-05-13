Pickett Proclaims May Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month

At the Liberty City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett proclaimed the month of May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month.

The proclamation urges the community to become aware of the dangers motorcycle riders face and the responsibility for their safety by all motorists.

Representatives from Bikers for Christ, James “Noah” Boyett and Dick “Moses” Smith were in attendance and spoke about motorcycle safety.

“Texas alone has over 400,000 registered motorcycles and on average, most people might not know this, we lose a motorcyclist every day in an accident,” said Boyett.

He then gave a few safety tips for motorists to practice in order to keep motorcyclists safe, such as allowing extra space to stop at red lights and a safe following distance.

Boyett then described what had personally happened to him in 2015, “I pulled up to a red light and stopped. People saw a yellow light in the lane behind me. I heard it hit the passing gear, they were going to shoot the intersection. When they looked down, it was too late. They broke my back in two places, shot my motorcycle clean across the intersection, and pinned me under the car.”