Results of local races
Here are the unofficial results in local races:
County Commissioner, Pct. 3
- David Whitmire — 4,274
- Barbara McIntyre — 1,853
Constable, Pct. 1
- Tammy Bishop — 2,676
- Martin Trahan — 1,222
Ames City Council
Position 2
- Cornelius Gilmore — 219
- Errol Andres — 150
Position 4
- Eddie White — 130
- Barbara Lee Domain — 251
Cleveland City Council
Position 3
- James Franklin — 736
- Fred Terrell — 695
Position 4
- Mike Penry — 754
- Delores Terry — 852
Position 5
- Danny Lee — 1,322 (uncontested)
Daisetta Mayor
- Eric Thaxton — 164
- Renee McGee — 9
- Kellie Taylor — 216
Dayton City Council
Position 1
- Donald McDaniel — 1,299
- Wendell Null — 929
Position 5
- John Headrick — 1,589
- Alvin Burress — 758
Hardin City Council
Position 2
- Dustin Vollert — 123
- Anthony Landry — 91
- Julie Terry — 106
Position 3
- Tommy Small — 150
- Krystal Mobley — 75
- Rachael Smart — 95
Liberty City Council
- Dr. Arnold — 1,418
- Neal Thornton — 752
- Ed Seymour — 660
- Chipper Smith — 1,140
Plum Grove City Council
Position 2
- Rhonda Willis — 92
- Carly Sagar — 115
Cleveland ISD, Board of Trustees
Position 7
- Coach Searles — 2,479
- Ronnie Lewis — 1,275
Position 6
- Aaron Montesnieto — 2,896
Tarkington ISD
Position 4
- Kevin Johnson — 1,981
- Dwayne Stovall — 2,043
Position 5
- Pete Vandver — 3,473
Position 6
- Cory Anderson — 2,320
- Marcus King — 1,542
Position 7
- Lane Gulledge — 2,713
- Nick Morrison — 1,238
Raywood Drainage District (top three win)
- James Parker — 79
- Michael Harris — 64
- Tony Scott — 142
- Eugene Thibodeaux, Jr. — 155
- Hec Etheridge — 85
- James Elkins — 55
- Gilbert Trahan, Jr. — 134
- Earl Lavine — 74
- Arthur Baines — 145
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.