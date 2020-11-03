Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Wanda Lee Peveto Whittington, 1928-2020
Results of local races

Here are the unofficial results in local races:

County Commissioner, Pct. 3

  • David Whitmire — 4,274
  • Barbara McIntyre — 1,853

Constable, Pct. 1

  • Tammy Bishop — 2,676
  • Martin Trahan — 1,222

Ames City Council

Position 2  

  • Cornelius Gilmore — 219
  • Errol Andres — 150

Position 4

  • Eddie White — 130
  • Barbara Lee Domain — 251

Cleveland City Council

Position 3

  • James Franklin  — 736   
  • Fred Terrell — 695

Position 4

  • Mike Penry — 754
  • Delores Terry — 852

Position 5 

  • Danny Lee — 1,322 (uncontested)

Daisetta Mayor

  • Eric Thaxton — 164
  • Renee McGee — 9
  • Kellie Taylor — 216

Dayton City Council

Position 1

  • Donald McDaniel — 1,299
  • Wendell Null — 929

Position 5

  • John Headrick — 1,589
  • Alvin Burress — 758

Hardin City Council

Position 2

  • Dustin Vollert — 123   
  • Anthony Landry — 91
  • Julie Terry — 106

Position 3

  • Tommy Small — 150
  • Krystal Mobley — 75
  • Rachael Smart — 95

Liberty City Council

  • Dr. Arnold — 1,418
  • Neal Thornton — 752
  • Ed Seymour —  660
  • Chipper Smith — 1,140

Plum Grove City Council

Position 2

  • Rhonda Willis — 92   
  • Carly Sagar — 115

Cleveland ISD, Board of Trustees

Position 7

  • Coach Searles — 2,479  
  • Ronnie Lewis  — 1,275

Position 6

  • Aaron Montesnieto — 2,896

Tarkington ISD

Position 4 

  • Kevin Johnson — 1,981
  • Dwayne Stovall — 2,043

Position 5

  • Pete Vandver — 3,473

Position 6

  • Cory Anderson — 2,320  
  • Marcus King — 1,542

Position 7

  • Lane Gulledge — 2,713   
  • Nick Morrison — 1,238

Raywood Drainage District (top three win)

  • James Parker — 79
  • Michael Harris — 64
  • Tony Scott — 142 
  • Eugene Thibodeaux, Jr. — 155 
  • Hec Etheridge — 85
  • James Elkins — 55 
  • Gilbert Trahan, Jr. — 134  
  • Earl Lavine — 74  
  • Arthur Baines — 145

