Secretary Scott Encourages Texans to Vote Early in May 24 Primary Runoff Elections

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today encouraged all registered Texas voters to vote early in the upcoming May 24th Primary Runoff Elections. The Early Voting period for the Primary Runoff Elections begins Monday, May 16th and ends Friday, May 20th.

Under Texas law, voters who cast a ballot in either party's primary election must vote in the same party's primary runoff election. Voters who did not cast a ballot in the March 1st Primary Elections may vote in either party's Primary Runoff Election.

Click here to view a list of candidates who will appear on the Democratic and Republican Primary Runoff ballots.

"Starting Monday, Texans will have an important opportunity to choose candidates at the federal, state and county level to appear on the November 8th General Election ballot," Secretary Scott said.

"The candidates you will be voting on have made it to the final round of their parties' primary elections, and this is your chance to decide who you want to compete for those public offices in November. Make sure to do your research on the candidates, make an informed decision, and prepare to make your voice heard in the runoff elections by visiting VoteTexas.gov!"

Early Voting in the Primary Runoff Elections

During the Early Voting period, you can vote at any early voting location in your county of residence, regardless of which party's primary runoff election you plan to vote in. Early voting locations are available through the Texas Secretary of State's My Voter Portal, which allows you to enter your name, county, date of birth and ZIP code to check your registration status and view Early Voting and Election Day polling locations.

Learn more about voting in person in Texas elections.

Voter ID Requirements

When you arrive at the polling place, you will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification, which are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

For voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo ID can be expired up to four years. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time.

If you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID, you may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) (PDF) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or your voter registration certificate.

Learn more about voter ID requirements in Texas.

Voting by Mail

In Texas, you are eligible to vote by mail if you are:

65 years of age or older;

Sick or disabled;

Expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Absent from your county of registration during the Early Voting period and on Election Day;

Civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code; or

Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

If you have not already submitted an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM) for this year's elections, your completed ABBM must be received by your county's early voting clerk by today, Friday, May 13th in order to receive a mail-in ballot for the May 24th Primary Runoff Election. Make sure to indicate which party's primary election you want to participate in.

When completing your ABBM, you must provide ONE of the following numbers in the ID field at the top right-hand corner of the application form:

Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (NOT your voter registration VUID number); OR

If you have not been issued one of the numbers above, the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number

If you have not been issued a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Texas Election Identification Certificate Number or a Social Security Number, you must indicate so by checking the appropriate box on the ABBM. You are welcome to provide both numbers if you choose to do so.

The same ID requirement applies to the mail ballot carrier envelope, which has an ID field located under the flap to protect the security of personal information.

Track the status of your ballot by mail and add or correct any missing or mismatched ID information through the Texas Secretary of State's Ballot by Mail Tracker available at VoteTexas.gov.

Read the Texas Secretary of State's informational pamphlets for voters who are eligible to vote by mail in English and Spanish.

For more information on the voting process in Texas, including what to expect at the polling place, visit www.votetexas.gov.