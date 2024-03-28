Sheriff responds to TCOLE decision on police academy grads

LIBERTY — Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader is responding to a decision by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to revoke the licenses of 19 police academy graduates.

The announcement hit home with multiple local agencies that employ several of the officers impacted by TCOLE and Rader is standing by those academy graduates.

“LCSO believes that the graduates did receive the minimum requirements,” Rader said. “They all passed the academy test and the TCOLE test.”

According to Rader, a proposal has been made by the College of the Mainland that he believes will benefit the officers who attended the academy. What that proposal entails is yet to be seen, but the LCSO is researching the proposal.

According to Rader, the decision to rescind was made by TCOLE when their investigation showed that the college, with whom the LCSO partnered, failed to provide TCOLE with accurate records, providing that the graduates received the required training.

“Based on that fact, the terms of the agreement between the college and TCOLE were not met,” Rader said.

According to Rader, the college reportedly informed TCOLE that all graduates had met the requirements, which TCOLE rejected in its decision.

Rader also said that all graduates will be represented by either the Texas Municipal Police Association or the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, who have both agreed to represent the graduates.

Rader said more information will be provided when updates are made available.