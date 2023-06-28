Suspects arrested for armed robbery

LIBERTY – A forty-eight-day investigation into the April 25, aggravated robbery of the Shell Food & Gas Mart, located at 1520 US Hwy 90 in Liberty, ended with the arrest of two suspects who were located and apprehended in Beaumont, Jefferson County, Texas.

Two masked men, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, charged into the Shell station at approximately 10:52 PM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. After placing the cashier on the floor, at gunpoint, the cash drawer was emptied, and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen to Beaumont Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, Detective Rolando Aguilar, of the Liberty Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, learned that these same two suspects were believed to have been responsible for numerous additional armed robberies that had occurred throughout several southeast Texas counties.

While working closely with investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Beaumont Police Department, Detective Aguilar was able to develop probable cause that 21-year-old Daniel James Leatherwood, and 21-year-old Brandon Tyrone Mayberry, both of Beaumont, were responsible for numerous aggravated robberies including the robbery of the Shell Food & Gas Mart in Liberty.

On Monday, June 12, 2023, Liberty County Precinct #1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert issued arrest warrants for Leatherwood and Mayberry charging both defendants with committing the offense of aggravated robbery. The warrants were entered into NCIC and served on the suspects who are incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail on $500,000.00 bonds.

The Liberty Police Department would like to thank all officers and agencies, as well as the citizens of Liberty County for all the tips and assistance received during this investigation.