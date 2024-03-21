Team Holt celebrates nomination

LIBERTY — Only a couple weeks removed from her historic victory in the race for House District 18, Janis Holt was back in town to celebrate the win with supporters.

A solid crowd of Holt faithful assembled at Pueblo’s Tex-Mex Kitchen for an appreciation dinner hosted by the Republican nominee, who reminded supporters that the work wasn’t over, as she has a challenger come November.

“We do have a race in November. I do have an opponent. It’s not a Democrat. It’s a Libertarian, so I will have to run a race in November,” Holt told an enthusiastic bunch.

That opponent is Shanna Steele, who previously ran for Texas Lieutenant Governor in 2022.

As for Holt’s win over incumbent State Rep. Ernest Bailes, some of her supporters were thrilled about the win and had high praise.

“When I got the report, I praised God, it was a prayer answered,” said Dayton City Councilwoman Sherial Lawson.

Several of her supporters echoed the sentiment.

“It’s encouraging to know that an informed electorate makes the right decision,” said local attorney Michelle Mangum- Merendino.

Other supporters hoped that Holt would represent conservative principles in Austin and work to best serve the district.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how Janis will work together with other top conservative leaders in the Texas House,” Teresa Coats said.

Holt chose to celebrate those who had come together and worked to help her get elected.

“If it wasn’t for such an amazing team and community, none of this would have been possible,” she said.

One of her biggest supporters, Dwayne Wright, was proud of her work ethic and commitment to get out and meet voters and the dedication of the entire Holt team.

“We just kept running on faith and our team,” Wright said.

As for Holt’s win, it came on the heels of controversy over Colony Ridge, as well as Bailes’s refusal to support Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s school choice agenda in the last legislative session.

The Vindicator will sit down with Holt soon to discuss where she will go from here and her goals for District 18.