Three Charged in Murder of 16 year old

An extensive murder investigation of 16 year old Emily Rodriguez-Avila by Investigators has resulted in the arrest of Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, DOB 4/20/2003, Joel Garcia-Martinez, DOB 11/17/2001 and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, DOB 9/15/2002. All three have been charged with murder with an additional charge of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence on Katherine Alvarez-Flores.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox stressed the investigation was a joint effort of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Houston Police Department C.I.D, HPD Gang Unit, HPD SWAT and Homeland Security Gang Unit-South.

As the investigation progressed, Katherine Flores was arrested a few days ago on the Tampering charge while both Kevin Ortiz and Joel Martinez were arrested earlier today in Houston on the murder charges. One was arrested in Southwest Houston while the other was arrested at his place of employment. All three have been placed in the Liberty County Jail.

The investigation is still on-going in an effort to determine a motive. There will be a joint press conference of all the investigative agencies involved at the Houston Police Department within the next few days. The date and time will be published as soon as it is confirmed.