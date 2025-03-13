Town Hall to focus on Port of Liberty

LIBERTY – A special town hall is set, and the future of the Port of Liberty will be the focus of discussions in an effort to breathe life into the area and hopefully create an impact on the local economy.

The Trinity River Authority of Texas and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are asking the public to attend the gathering on Wednesday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at the Jack Hartel Building.

According to a news release, the meeting is a critical step toward presenting the draft plan and listening to the community to help further shape the plan, which covers matters such as the best and highest uses of land, navigation of the Trinity River, economic development, environmental stewardship and multi-modal transportation.

Liberty Mayor John Hebert, Jr., has given his support for the project and believes it is essential for the port in Liberty and ports across the state to expand in the future.

“Texas ports are responsible for over thirty percent of the Texas gross domestic product and are integral to Texas manufacturing and energy. However, Texas ports and manufacturing face an unprecedented competitive threat as ports in neighboring states are beating Texas in the race to improve their depth and infrastructure to meet the opportunities created by the new, deeper Panama Canal. Texas cannot afford to fall behind,” Hebert said in a letter of support.

Organizers ask the public to attend, calling the community’s involvement important.

For more information, call or email Amy Stelter at 682-551-8376, steltera@trinityra.org. For more information about the Trinity River Authority of Texas, visit www.trinityra.org.