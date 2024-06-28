TRA announces 'potential failure watch' for Lake Livingston Dam spillway

Late Friday afternoon, the Trinity River Authority issued a warning about the spillway at the Lake Livingston Dam.

The TRA confirmed that the spillway at the dam had been adversely affected by recent heavy rains and flooding throughout the dam's drainage area.

"This has resulted in the declaration of a 'potential failure watch' condition which requires continued monitoring and evaluation of the spillway's integrity, as well as the implementation of necessary repairs and remedial actions," a statement from the TRA reads.

According to the TRA, there is no immediate danger of failure or breach of the dam, but while there is only a remote chance, the possibility exists.

"The day-to-day operation of the dam will continue as necessary, although normal gate operations may vary as conditions dictate."

The TRA is following its Emergency Action Plan and, in accordance with this, has implemented the warning and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight emphasized the focus was on the spillway and not the dam's integrity. He hoped to reach out to authorities and ask for more clarity for residents.

For additional information, contact the Trinity River Authority at 877-352-3247 or visit trinityra.org.