Two Victims Found in Burned Out Vehicle

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 2:30am this morning of a burning vehicle underneath the FM 1409 bridge just south of the City of Dayton. When Deputies arrived two bodies were found to be inside the car and FM 1409 was temporarily closed down until TxDot could check the structural integrity of the bridge.

According to Sheriff’s Captain Billy Knox, due to the extreme heat of the fire it is impossible at this early stage of the investigation to determine whether the victims are male or female nor can any identity be confirmed at this time. One of the victims was found in the trunk of the car, while the other was found in the backseat. Foul play is expected at this time. Investigators are expected to be on the scene most of the day.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Judge Larry Wilburn arrived on the scene and ordered an autopsy of both victims. The investigation is on-going and further information will be forthcoming as it is available.