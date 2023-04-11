Victims identified in double homicide

PLUM GROVE – The Santa Fe subdivision in Colony Ridge was the center of a double homicide over the weekend, where investigators responded to a gruesome discovery on the county's north end.

According to Capt. David Meyers, a Liberty County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said the bodies of the two individuals had been identified and notifications have been made.

The two victims, both juveniles, were identified as Cesar Christopher Trochez Maravilla, 15, and Adiel Garcia Aguirie, 14. Both young men lived near the area where their bodies were discovered.

"Each victim had been shot multiple times, ultimately causing their death," said Meyers following results from an autopsy on Monday in Beaumont.

A 911 call came in after 3 pm on Saturday, April 8, that two Hispanic males had been discovered in a blue Honda near Road 5200 at Road 5260. Originally the subjects were thought to be passed out, but it was later observed they had been shot.

Investigators responded to the scene, around 50 feet from a cluster of mailboxes where the individual that discovered the vehicle was checking their mail.

Investigators confirmed that both victims thought to be juvenile males, had gunshot wounds and were deceased and an autopsy was ordered by Liberty County Justice of the Peace Pct. 6 Ralph Fuller at that time.

Both young men were former students in Cleveland ISD, last attending Santa Fe Middle School. According to officials, they had transitioned to homeschooling.

According to Meyers, the LCSO is currently busy investigating the incident.

"We have some leads we are following right now," concluded Meyers.

There appears to be an uptick in criminal activity in the area, and this incident is the first homicide on record this year.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 936-336-4500.